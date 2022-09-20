Jasper Folk Music Festival rescheduled to Oct. 1

The Jasper Folk Music Festival will return on Oct. 1 after being postponed due to the wildfire. | Supplied photo

Peter Shokeir | editor@fitzhugh.ca

The Jasper Folk Music Festival is back on after having to be postponed due to the power outages caused by the Chetamon wildfire.

The seventh-annual festival has been rescheduled to Saturday, Oct. 1 as a one-day event. This will be the first time that the festival has been held in October.

The lineup will include both headliners from the original festival – Reuben and the Dark with Bullhorn Singers and The Harpoonist & The Axe Murderer.

The BrassTactics will lead the kick-off parade, which begins at 10:30 a.m.

Gates open at 11 a.m. for a jam-packed day of music including Peter Puffin’s Whale Tales, more from BrassTactics, David Essig Music, The Misery Mountain Boys, and local artists Sons & Daughter Music, The Project, Warrior Women, Willy Saunders, Gui Benoit and others.

“With fabulous views, food and artisan vendors, you don’t want to miss this end of summer fest!” JFMF organizers stated in an update.

“We offer something for everyone with yoga, meditation, and more in our rhythm and zen zone, amazing kids zone activities, bouncy castles, and bar service; all while you listen to amazing music on our main stage.”

The full schedule will be posted ahead of time.

Attendees are advised to pack blankets because of the cold weather.

Following a COVID hiatus, this will be the first time the festival has been hosted since 2019.

While this year’s festival has been reduced from a full weekend to one day due to the wildfire, organizers also helped gather local musicians together to put on a free unplugged show tonight at Centennial Park on Sept. 10 to help entertain residents.

Tickets are available at www.universe.com/jfmf2022