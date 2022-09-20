You Are Here: Home » Arts & Culture » Jasper Folk Music Festival rescheduled to Oct. 1

Jasper Folk Music Festival rescheduled to Oct. 1

Posted by: Posted date: September 20, 2022 In: Arts & Culture, Events, News | comment : 0
The Jasper Folk Music Festival will return on Oct. 1 after being postponed due to the wildfire. | Supplied photo

Peter Shokeir | editor@fitzhugh.ca

The Jasper Folk Music Festival is back on after having to be postponed due to the power outages caused by the Chetamon wildfire.

The seventh-annual festival has been rescheduled to Saturday, Oct. 1 as a one-day event. This will be the first time that the festival has been held in October.

The lineup will include both headliners from the original festival – Reuben and the Dark with Bullhorn Singers and The Harpoonist & The Axe Murderer.

The BrassTactics will lead the kick-off parade, which begins at 10:30 a.m.

Gates open at 11 a.m. for a jam-packed day of music including Peter Puffin’s Whale Tales, more from BrassTactics, David Essig Music, The Misery Mountain Boys, and local artists Sons & Daughter Music, The Project, Warrior Women, Willy Saunders, Gui Benoit and others.

“With fabulous views, food and artisan vendors, you don’t want to miss this end of summer fest!” JFMF organizers stated in an update.

“We offer something for everyone with yoga, meditation, and more in our rhythm and zen zone, amazing kids zone activities, bouncy castles, and bar service; all while you listen to amazing music on our main stage.”

The full schedule will be posted ahead of time.

Attendees are advised to pack blankets because of the cold weather.

Following a COVID hiatus, this will be the first time the festival has been hosted since 2019.

While this year’s festival has been reduced from a full weekend to one day due to the wildfire, organizers also helped gather local musicians together to put on a free unplugged show tonight at Centennial Park on Sept. 10 to help entertain residents.

Tickets are available at www.universe.com/jfmf2022

It’s time. Support your local media.

In response to the COVID-19 crisis, Fitzhugh is now soliciting donations from readers. This program is designed to support our local journalism in a time where our advertisers are unable to due to their own economic constraints. Fitzhugh has always been a free product and will continue to be free. This is a means for those who can afford to support local media to help ensure those who can’t afford to can get access to trusted local information. You can make a one-time or a monthly donation of any amount and cancel at any time.

Click on https://support.fitzhugh.ca for more information or to make your donation.

Thank you in advance for your support.

Share

Related posts

© Jasper's Independent Newspaper - Powered by Aberdeen Publishing                                                                                           Terms of Use | Privacy Policy

Scroll to top