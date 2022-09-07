Jasper discouraging visitors, power restored to half of town

Parks Canada photo

Peter Shokeir | editor@fitzhugh.ca

Power to half of Jasper has been restored as officials warn visitors not to come to the national park due to reduced services.

Full restoration has been delayed due to technical difficulties and the complex process of generator power transference, according to ATCO in a Wednesday update.

ATCO will continue to take direction from Jasper National Park and the Municipality of Jasper as its crews work to power the remaining sites.

Both Parks Canada and the municipality are telling the public that now is not the time to visit Jasper National Park.

“Parks Canada is asking visitors to make alternate plans and to reschedule their visit to Jasper National Park for another day,” it stated in Tuesday update.

“While Miette Hotsprings and the Columbia Icefields are not affected, Parks Canada is only able to provide essential services for the townsite and surrounding areas close to the townsite.”

The townsite was without power since 4 a.m. Sept. 5 with power later being restored for critical infrastructure and essential services.

The wildfire poses no risk to communities at this time.

Without more rain, however, the wildfire is expected to progressively become more intense in the coming days.

A large-scale, high-volume sprinkler system is being placed on the Community Fire Guard to proactively protect infrastructure within the townsite.

Firefighters have put in hoses and sprinkler systems south of the wildfire and are removing trees north of the transfer station.

Helicopters are also bucketing water on the north end of the wildfire, but two illegal drones temporarily grounded aircraft on Tuesday afternoon. Aircraft are resuming bucketing on Wednesday.

