Hinton Victim Support Services taking over Jasper coverage

Natascha Thoennes is the executive director of Hinton Victim Support Services, which is now covering the Jasper area. | Supplied photo

Peter Shokeir | editor@fitzhugh.ca

Hinton Victim Support Services will now handle services in Jasper after Jasper Victims Services was unable to requalify for provincial funding this year.

Natascha Thoennes, executive director of Hinton Victim Support Services, said her organization began being funded to provide services in Jasper six weeks ago.

“We are currently recruiting for a full-time position here in Jasper,” Thoennes said.

“So, the idea is we’re going to have somebody working out of the Jasper RCMP detachment, and so it’s still local and it’s still within town providing those services, but they’re just part of a bigger team that includes Hinton now.”

Victim service units provide support for victims of crime, who may be experiencing trauma, by providing information, support and referral throughout the criminal justice process.

Hinton Victim Support Services is already providing these services for Jasper, including court support, and Thoennes did not predict a reduction in service.

“If anyone has to go to trial, we will be here in person with them for that and arranging meetings in person and that kind of thing,” she said.

“It’s a little bit of travel back and forth, but we’re OK with that until we can get a full-time staff here, so I want to make sure people are covered.”

Thoennes added that she was not privy to previous discussions between the government and Jasper Victim Services.

Joseph Dow, spokesperson for the Minister of Justice and Solicitor General, explained how victim-serving organizations need to fulfill their contractual obligations under their grant agreement in order to keep receiving funding.

“After many attempts to work with Jasper Victims Services Society, their board formally notified the department of Justice and Solicitor General that they are not able to meet the agreement’s expectations,” Dow said in a March 9 email.

“Accordingly, funding for the society will not be renewed for the 2022-23 fiscal year. To make sure victims in the area have the support they need, the department is working closely with the RCMP and regional partners.”

Dow did not disclose what specific agreement expectations were not met.

Jasper Victim Services did not respond to a request for comment.

Hinton Victim Support Services is not taking over the Jasper Crisis Team, which is supported through fundraising and helps victims of trauma, rather than crime.

The Jasper Community Team Society (JCTS), which administers the fund for the Crisis Team, confirmed JCTS and the Jasper Crisis Team would continue to support the community of Jasper and anticipated future fundraising events.

With Hinton Victim Support Services taking on a new responsibility, Thoennes explained that the needs of Jasper would be different than those of Hinton.

Jasper, for example, has more international travellers and people whose first language isn’t English, and many victims of crime likely won’t reside in town.

Thoennes also anticipated a call increase during the summer, especially now that people could travel again.

“We know we’re going through a transition phase with victim services here in Jasper right now, and our primary focus is to make sure people impacted by crime and trauma here in Jasper are taken care of,” she said.

“That is our main focus, so we are continuing to do that, and we’re really hopeful to eventually get somebody here in Jasper who can be on the scene a little bit quicker than someone from Hinton.”

Hinton Victim Support Services receives most of its referrals through the RCMP, but Thoennes said they can also be contacted directly at 780-740-2227.

With files from Joanne McQuarrie, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter