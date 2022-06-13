Hinton to welcome new physician-anestheologist

A family medicine physician with enhanced anesthesia skills will be joining the Hinton Medical Clinic on July 1. Dr. Evan Johnson will increase access to surgery and family medical care for residents of Hinton and area. He will be accepting new patients once he begins work at the clinic and can be reached at 780-865-3338.

“Being so close to the mountains, we welcome many visitors every Canada Day,” says Martin Long, MLA for West Yellowhead, “It’s a pleasure to also welcome a new physician on that special day. I know Dr. Johnson will quickly become a valued part of this warm and active community.”

Dr. Johnson has been working as a locum physician, covering family medicine shifts across Alberta, and recently completed his anesthesia residency through the University of Alberta. His addition will bring the number of family physicians in Hinton to 16.

Alberta Health Services (AHS) continues to recruit for physicians across northern Alberta to meet community needs.

AHS has physician resource planners who are dedicated to identifying and pursuing international and domestic physician recruitment opportunities. They work closely with various community partners and organizations, such as local Health Advisory Councils, the Rural Health Professions Action Plan, and independent physician attraction and retention committees.

Press release