Hinton receiving $5,000 to support public transit

Peter Shokeir | editor@fitzhugh.ca

The province is providing $5,000 to Hinton in support of public transit operations.

Whitecourt, meanwhile, is receiving $23,369 for a total of $28,369 going to West Yellowhead in support of commuters.

“As they go about their daily lives, my constituents want the best experience our public transit system has to offer,” said West Yellowhead MLA Martin Long in a news release.

“I believe this funding will enable our towns to continue to meet those expectations and support rural Albertans to travel through their community with greater ease.”

This funding is provided under a new program called Alberta Relief for Shortfalls for Transit Operators (RESTOR) and will provide a top-up to assist municipalities that have seen low ridership over the last two years.

The province is committing $79.5 million, which is being matched by the federal government, for a total of almost $159 million.

Funds will be allocated across 26 municipalities in Alberta.