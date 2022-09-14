Hinton RCMP seize significant quantity of copper wire

RCMP photo

On Sept. 11, 2022, Hinton RCMP seized a significant amount of copper wire following a report of a quantity of copper in a rural location near Hinton.

The area was littered with debris as well environmental impact, further hazards and forest fire potential observed on public lands.

Copper wire and metal theft continues to be a challenge throughout Alberta—even with strict rules around the peddling of scrap metals.

Metal theft is a compounding issue where serious damage is sustained by critical infrastructure with significant financial loss which trickles down to the consumer.

There is also risk to public safety as electrocution hazards are created—not to mention disruption to phone services, loss of access to the 911 system, first responders, public transportation and utilities.

For more information on the impacts of copper wire theft, visit: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org/copper-theft.

Hinton RCMP continue to investigate and are asking anyone with any information about this crime or any crime in our community to please contact Hinton RCMP at 780-865-5544 or your local police.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.

News release