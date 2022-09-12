Hinton RCMP offer tips in protecting your property

Hinton RCMP are starting an education initiative by providing monthly tips to residents in the hopes to assist in overall crime reduction within the community.

“Recording Your Property” is the Crime Prevention Tip of the Month.

It is essential to police that when you report property stolen that you provide identifying marks, descriptions, make, model, and most importantly, serial numbers. Serial numbers are specific to one item which makes it easier when property is located for police to return it to the owner. Ensure you keep this information in a safe place, whether it be in a notebook at home or on your personal handheld device.

Serial numbers can be added to the Canadian Police Information Centre (CPIC). When property is stolen and added to CPIC it can deter people from purchasing or selling these stolen items. Anyone can check CPIC by going to https://www.cpic-cipc.ca/index-eng.htm.

Bikes specifically can be added to the Bike Index. Your bike can be added to the Bike Index at any point in time, such as when you first purchase your bike. You can record your serial number, name and contact number into the system. Should your bike become lost or stolen, you can change your status on Bike Index to reflect it as such. When located, your serial number can be inputted on Bike Index and the person can contact you or the police when they see that it is lost or stolen.

If you have been a victim of property crime, or have information on criminal activity, please contact the Hinton RCMP at (780) 865-5544. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.

News release