Hinton RCMP lay charges in relation to recovered stolen vehicles

On Sept. 25, 2022, at approximately 2:50 p.m., Hinton RCMP responded to a complaint of a sighting of a bus that had been stolen from Edson, Alta. On that date, the bus was not located; however, a stolen Ford F550 was located.

On Sept. 26, 2022, during Hinton RCMP’s continued investigation, they located the stolen bus at approximately 2:50 p.m., along with a male at a rural location off Robb Road in the Hinton area. The male fled from the area on foot and was later apprehended at approximately 5:35 p.m., with the assistance of RCMP Police Dog Services.

Steven Christopher Long (39), a resident of Edson, is charged with the following offences as a result of this incident:

Possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 (x2)

Resist arrest

Fail to comply with a release order (x2)

Following a judicial hearing, Long was remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear in Hinton Provincial Court on Oct. 4, 2022.

As these matters are now before the courts, no further details will be released.

Hinton RCMP would like to thank the public who were diligent in reporting suspicious vehicles and persons that led to this apprehension and arrest.

