Hinton RCMP lay charges in relation to break and enter

On July 14, 2022, at 10:10 p.m., Hinton RCMP received reports of a possible break and enter to a residence on Maskuta Drive at the Hardisty Creek Village.

Police attended and located two individuals inside the residence. One of the individuals fled from police but was apprehended a short time later.

Steven Edward Harper (45) of Edmonton, and Darrick Darwin Larocque (44) of Evansburg, are charged with the following offence from this incident:

Break and Enter with Intent to Commit an Indictable Offence

Steven Edward Harper is also charged with:

Resist Arrest

Obstruct a Peace Officer

Fail to Comply with a Release Order (x2)

Following Judicial Interim Release Hearings, Harper was remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear in court today, July 18.

Larocque was released on conditions and is next scheduled to appear in court July 20.

As these matters are now before the courts, no further details can be released.

