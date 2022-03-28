Hinton RCMP investigate stolen snowmobile and trailer

Photograph of snowmobile. | RCMP photo

Hinton RCMP are seeking public assistance in locating a stolen snowmobile and trailer.

These items were stolen from a turn out on the north side of Highway 16, approximately 1.5 kilometres east of Folding Mountain Brewery, during the night of March 27.

The snowmobile is described as:

2018 Yamaha Sidewinder Snowmobile (grey).

It has an Alpha One mono rail and track (unique on a Yamaha), CR Racing hood and no headlights.

It was strapped to an old farm trailer (flat deck) with no marker.

Those with information regarding this theft can contact the Hinton RCMP at 780-865-2455.

To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.