Hinton RCMP investigate stolen snowmobile and trailer
Hinton RCMP are seeking public assistance in locating a stolen snowmobile and trailer.
These items were stolen from a turn out on the north side of Highway 16, approximately 1.5 kilometres east of Folding Mountain Brewery, during the night of March 27.
The snowmobile is described as:
- 2018 Yamaha Sidewinder Snowmobile (grey).
- It has an Alpha One mono rail and track (unique on a Yamaha), CR Racing hood and no headlights.
- It was strapped to an old farm trailer (flat deck) with no marker.
Those with information regarding this theft can contact the Hinton RCMP at 780-865-2455.
To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.