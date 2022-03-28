You Are Here: Home » Crime » Hinton RCMP investigate stolen snowmobile and trailer

Hinton RCMP investigate stolen snowmobile and trailer

Photograph of snowmobile. | RCMP photo

Hinton RCMP are seeking public assistance in locating a stolen snowmobile and trailer.

These items were stolen from a turn out on the north side of Highway 16, approximately 1.5 kilometres east of Folding Mountain Brewery, during the night of March 27.

The snowmobile is described as:

  • 2018 Yamaha Sidewinder Snowmobile (grey).
  • It has an Alpha One mono rail and track (unique on a Yamaha), CR Racing hood and no headlights.
  • It was strapped to an old farm trailer (flat deck) with no marker.

Those with information regarding this theft can contact the Hinton RCMP at 780-865-2455.

To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.

