Hinton RCMP conduct May long weekend multi-agency initiative

Between May 20-23, 2022, the Hinton RCMP conducted a May long weekend multi-agency initiative to conduct enforcement and to ensure the public enjoyed a safe holiday weekend.

This integrated model for public safety has been utilized previously by the Hinton RCMP and has demonstrated its effectiveness once again.

This joint forces operation focused on ensuring traffic safety on the highways, appropriate recreational use of Crown land in popular visitor areas, and to prevent impaired driving.

This initiative was conducted by the Hinton RCMP, Hinton General Investigative Section, Edson Integrated Traffic Unit, Canadian National Railway Police Service, Alberta Sheriffs, Alberta Fish and Wildlife, Alberta Conservation, Alberta Environment and Parks, Alberta Agriculture and Forestry, Town of Hinton and Yellowhead County Peace Officers.

Over the course of the weekend officers issued:

101 violation notices for traffic safety and other provincial offences

114 warnings

3 impaired driving suspensions

Other items of note include:

One male was arrested on a Canada wide warrant for parole violations

One driver was charged with traveling 143km/h in an 80 km/h zone

Two unattended fires were located by ours teams and extinguished before they were able to spread further

This operation focused on an enhanced presence of integrated law enforcement teams in the Hinton, Brule and Cadomin, Alta, areas – ensuring a safer weekend for all.

In total, 835 contacts were made with the public and the presence of these integrated teams contributed to ensuring the general public was able to safely enjoy all the beauty Hinton and its surrounding areas has to offer.

“The continued participation and collaborative partnership of all agencies involved has been so instrumental at ensuring the safety of the public in our popular visitor areas,” says Sgt. Graham Gurski of Hinton Detachment.

“These teams worked to ensure public safety through education, enforcement and a proactive presence throughout all our popular holiday areas. The RCMP would like to thank all partner agencies involved in making this initiative a continued success.”

