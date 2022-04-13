Hinton pulp mill cutting 75 jobs

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will permanently reduce capacity at its pulp mill in Hinton. | P.Shokeir photo

Peter Shokeir | editor@fitzhugh.ca

West Fraser will permanently reduce capacity at its pulp mill in Hinton by the end of this year.

In an April 5 news release, the company stated the capacity reduction will see staffing levels transition from 345 positions to 270, a total of 75 jobs.

“Hinton Pulp has been in operation since 1956 and these changes are necessary to simplify our operation, reduce capital requirements and greenhouse gas emissions, and better align with consumer expectations,” said Ray Ferris, president and CEO of West Fraser, in the release.

West Fraser says it will mitigate the impact on employees through natural attrition, retirements and by offering employment opportunities at its other operations.

One of Hinton Pulp’s two production lines will shut down, and the remaining line will produce Unbleached Kraft Pulp (UKP) rather than Northern Bleached Softwood Kraft Pulp.

The change is estimated to result in a 35 per cent reduction in greenhouse gas emissions, which is roughly equivalent to taking 19,900 cars off the road per year.

There would also be an estimated 25 per cent reduction in water use, air emissions and waste generation, and an elimination of chlorine dioxide emissions.

As the world moves away from single-use plastics, UKP is now used increasingly in a wide variety of everyday items including cardboard packaging, grocery bags, fibre-cement board and specialty products.