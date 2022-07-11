You Are Here: Home » News » Hiker killed in fall on Mount Temple

Hiker killed in fall on Mount Temple

Posted by: Posted date: July 11, 2022 In: News | comment : 0

Peter Shokeir | editor@fitzhugh.ca

A male hiker was killed in a fall while climbing Mount Temple south of Lake Louise on July 9.

Shortly before noon, emergency services were notified that an adult male, who had been hiking with a group of experienced hikers, had lost his footing while climbing the mountain and slipped on a patch of snow and ice. 

Lake Louise RCMP, Lake Louise Fire Rescue and Parks Canada, responded to a call.

With the assistance of Parks Canada’s helicopter, the male was located about 3,300 feet from the initial site of the fall. The male succumbed to his injuries.

Police are not anticipating further updates.

It’s time. Support your local media.

In response to the COVID-19 crisis, Fitzhugh is now soliciting donations from readers. This program is designed to support our local journalism in a time where our advertisers are unable to due to their own economic constraints. Fitzhugh has always been a free product and will continue to be free. This is a means for those who can afford to support local media to help ensure those who can’t afford to can get access to trusted local information. You can make a one-time or a monthly donation of any amount and cancel at any time.

Click on https://support.fitzhugh.ca for more information or to make your donation.

Thank you in advance for your support.

Share

Related posts

© Jasper's Independent Newspaper - Powered by Aberdeen Publishing                                                                                           Terms of Use | Privacy Policy

Scroll to top