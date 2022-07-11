Hiker killed in fall on Mount Temple

Peter Shokeir | editor@fitzhugh.ca

A male hiker was killed in a fall while climbing Mount Temple south of Lake Louise on July 9.

Shortly before noon, emergency services were notified that an adult male, who had been hiking with a group of experienced hikers, had lost his footing while climbing the mountain and slipped on a patch of snow and ice.

Lake Louise RCMP, Lake Louise Fire Rescue and Parks Canada, responded to a call.

With the assistance of Parks Canada’s helicopter, the male was located about 3,300 feet from the initial site of the fall. The male succumbed to his injuries.

Police are not anticipating further updates.