Grizzly bears wandering into townsite

Grizzly bears are appearing in the Jasper townsite in order to avoid other bears and forage for food. | Parks Canada/J.Schaefer photo

Peter Shokeir | editor@fitzhugh.ca

Grizzly bears have been recently observed in the Jasper townsite, and Parks Canada is warning residents to get rid of wildlife attractants.

These bears are teenagers who are coming to Jasper in order to avoid being killed by other dominant bears outside the townsite.

In addition, they are looking for rich food sources, particularly vegetation that is greener than that found outside of town.

Parks Canada says the safety of people is the primary priority when it comes to a human-wildlife conflict, and the protection of wildlife becomes secondary.

“Grizzly bears are a keystone species and Parks Canada believes that, despite these young bears having experience in town, there is still potential for successful human-bear coexistence,” Parks Canada said in a May 27 update.

“However, the presence of large predators in the townsite must be addressed.”

Wildlife specialists will be responding to reports of bears in town and hazing them outside of the townsite as swiftly as possible.

“Bear management actions may escalate to trapping and translocation of these bears under specific circumstances,” Parks Canada added.

“The destruction of bears is always a last resort.”

As a more long-term solution, Parks Canada is developing a landscape-level strategic plan addressing attractants in the valley bottom.

To help give bears the best chance at survival and prevent them from becoming further habituated or food-conditioned, the following is recommended:

Treat your back yard like your backcountry campsite: Remove all possible wildlife attractants including bird feeders, pet food, barbecue grease catchers and fruit trees, and keep your dogs on-leash outside yards.

If you see a bear in the Jasper townsite area, phone Jasper Dispatch at 780-852-6155 immediately (24 hours a day).

Do not approach or surround bears. Maintain a safe distance (100 m) at all times.

Residents should also remove fruit trees before they attract a bear.

In 2021, there were several instances of bears feeding on fruit trees within the townsite, a behaviour that poses a risk to public safety and bears.

Fruit trees can be maintained or removed to reduce or eliminate this wildlife hazard.

Upon request, Parks Canada will remove fruit trees from a property at no charge.

Call 780-852-6155 for more information.