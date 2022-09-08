Grande Cache RCMP respond to motorcycle fatality

On Sept. 4, 2022, at 12:08 p.m., Grande Cache RCMP received a 911 call to assist emergency services with a collision that had occurred between a motorcyclist and a bear on Highway 40 north of Grande Cache in the Municipal District of Greenview, Alta.

Fire Services and Emergency Medical Services (EMS) were already on scene.

It is believed a motorcyclist was heading southbound on Highway 40 and collided with a bear that entered its path. The motorcyclist, a 57-year-old male resident of Whitecourt, Alta., was taken to hospital by EMS for treatment of serious injuries; however, later died in hospital. His name will not be released. The black bear was severely injured and did not survive this incident.

Grande Cache RCMP are asking the public to be extra vigilant for increased wildlife activity near area highways at this time of the year.

The highway remained restricted for a period of time while Grande Cache RCMP conducted their investigation.

Grande Cache RCMP send their condolences to the families and loved ones of the deceased.

No further updates are anticipated.

News release