Grande Cache RCMP arrest man for 2021 hit and run

Peter Shokeir | editor@fitzhugh.ca

A man was arrested for a fatal pedestrian hit and run that occurred last year in the Grande Cache area.

On March 14, 2021 at 1:20 a.m., Grande Cache RCMP responded to the report of a male located in the ditch on the Ghost Main Road with serious life-threatening injuries.

The male was transported via EMS but pronounced deceased a short time later.

The 36-year-old male from Calgary had been flushing pipeline along the east side of the ditch when he was hit.

After an extensive, lengthy investigation by Western Alberta District GIS, an arrest was made in Fort St. John, B.C. on June 8.

Matthew Phillip Richards, 33, has been charged with the following:

Dangerous Operation Causing Death

Fail to Remain at Scene of Collision when Death is Caused

Obstruct a Peace Officer

Richards has been released on conditions and will be appearing in Grande Cache Provincial Court on Aug. 4.