Fundraiser supporting those in need of housing

Derek Loewen standing outside HI Jasper. | P.Barker photo

Peter Shokeir | editor@fitzhugh.ca

A community fundraiser aims to support residents who are facing challenges with housing while offering live music, food and prizes.

HI Jasper will be hosting Hymns for Housing on Oct. 19 with doors opening at 6 p.m.

“As a not-for-profit, we’re very much trying to promote community awareness and create a space where travellers and locals can come meet up,” said Derek Loewen from HI Jasper.

“It’s just a very positive space.”

Excluding a summer stint in 2019, Loewen has been living in Jasper for about eight months.

While working at the hostel, Loewen realized he had a knack for accumulating music gear and meeting other musicians, so they started throwing shows that have helped create an “aware community space.”

He also became aware of a persistent challenge in Jasper and now wants to use one of these shows to help make a difference.

“We have a lot of people who are staying at the hostel right now – because we’re one of the most affordable spots – who are looking for affordable housing in Jasper,” Loewen said.

“Sometimes we’ll see people talking about how they’re waiting for staff accom to open up or they’re having trouble going through social media like the Facebook page for Jasper housing to find affordable accommodation here.”

The housing gap is estimated to be roughly 687 units, according to data from the Municipality of Jasper.

Loewen is still exploring what entities would best utilize the funding.

Hymns for Housing will feature local artists Wade Rimstad and Jacob Kurtulus.

They will be joined by Edmonton musicians Jon Capus and Ejazz, a spoken word and conscious rapper who will be headlining the event.

Free delicious catering will be provided, with more information on that to come.

Near the end of the evening, attendees will be able to pay to spin a prize wheel, featuring free stays at Hosteling International Canada’s Wilderness Hostels within Jasper National Park along with prizes donated by other local businesses.

Loewen is throwing the show with the support of HI Jasper and the financial contribution of Chantiers Jeunesse, a Quebec-based charity.

Details can be found at https://fb.me/e/sWQ9BV06C