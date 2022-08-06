Four things to look for when choosing your campground

As many campers will tell you, there’s an art to choosing just the right spot. The more you camp, the more intuitive it gets, but if you’re a beginner or looking to up your camping game, here are some pointers.

Make sure the ground is level

Pitching your tent on a level surface makes a huge difference in your comfort. Before you set up camp, inspect the ground to make sure there are no sharp rocks or large mounds. Lying down on the ground can help you determine whether it’s the right spot.

Consider the water nearby

You want to be near a clean water source so you’re not hauling water a long way. Know that standing water breeds bugs so any bodies of water near your site should be running water.

Take a closer look around you

Trees are important around your site for privacy and that natural feel. They’re also useful for bearproofing your site. Just make sure the trees around you are not dripping sap, dropping branches, or housing a lot of bugs. Don’t be too close to another camper’s site either, so each of you have your privacy.

Block out the wind

Look around your site for a spot that offers some wind shelter and ensure your tent is pegged down and can withstand strong winds in the event of rough weather. The right gear is just as important as the right location. Coleman, Canada’s outdoor experts, offer tents featuring WeatherTec, which include a strong aluminum frame that not only keeps water out, but can also withstand winds of up to 45 mph.

