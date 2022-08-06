You Are Here: Home » Arts & Culture » Four things to look for when choosing your campground

Four things to look for when choosing your campground

Posted by: Posted date: August 06, 2022 In: Arts & Culture, Guest Columns | comment : 0

As many campers will tell you, there’s an art to choosing just the right spot. The more you camp, the more intuitive it gets, but if you’re a beginner or looking to up your camping game, here are some pointers.

Make sure the ground is level

Pitching your tent on a level surface makes a huge difference in your comfort. Before you set up camp, inspect the ground to make sure there are no sharp rocks or large mounds. Lying down on the ground can help you determine whether it’s the right spot.

Consider the water nearby

You want to be near a clean water source so you’re not hauling water a long way. Know that standing water breeds bugs so any bodies of water near your site should be running water.

Take a closer look around you

Trees are important around your site for privacy and that natural feel. They’re also useful for bearproofing your site. Just make sure the trees around you are not dripping sap, dropping branches, or housing a lot of bugs. Don’t be too close to another camper’s site either, so each of you have your privacy.

Block out the wind

Look around your site for a spot that offers some wind shelter and ensure your tent is pegged down and can withstand strong winds in the event of rough weather. The right gear is just as important as the right location. Coleman, Canada’s outdoor experts, offer tents featuring WeatherTec, which include a strong aluminum frame that not only keeps water out, but can also withstand winds of up to 45 mph.

Find more information at colemancanada.ca.

www.newscanada.com

It’s time. Support your local media.

In response to the COVID-19 crisis, Fitzhugh is now soliciting donations from readers. This program is designed to support our local journalism in a time where our advertisers are unable to due to their own economic constraints. Fitzhugh has always been a free product and will continue to be free. This is a means for those who can afford to support local media to help ensure those who can’t afford to can get access to trusted local information. You can make a one-time or a monthly donation of any amount and cancel at any time.

Click on https://support.fitzhugh.ca for more information or to make your donation.

Thank you in advance for your support.

Share

Related posts

© Jasper's Independent Newspaper - Powered by Aberdeen Publishing                                                                                           Terms of Use | Privacy Policy

Scroll to top