Folk Music Festival returns to stage after two-year hiatus

Reuben and the Dark performs their hypnotic set at the 2022 Jasper Folk Music Festival on Oct. 1. | J.Stockfish photos

Jason Stockfish | advertising@fitzhugh.ca

After being cancelled by a pandemic and postponed by a power outage, the Jasper Folk Music Festival finally made its triumphant return on Oct. 1.

On a stunning autumn day, the 2022 festival kicked-off with a morning parade led by Edmonton-based Brasstastics.

Marching with fans of all ages, the brass band stole the spotlight on Jasper’s main street as they made their way to Commemoration Park, where they hit the stage in spectacular fashion as the first act of the day.

Peter Puffin took to the stage after the Brasstastics warmed it up, and immediately the children’s performer had the kids singing and dancing along to his Juno-award-winning “Whales Tales” act.

Throughout the day, festival goers enjoyed performances from some of Jasper’s finest bands and musicians, including The Project, Well Spaced Trees, Marie & Friends, Gui Benoit, Willy Saunders, Sons & Daughter and Lucydafirst.

Reuben and the Dark with Bullhorn Singers.

After Sons & Daughter proved why they were voted Jasper’s favourite band in the Fitzhugh’s 2022 Readers Choice Awards, David Essig’s one man show had the mountains echoing with his authentic traditional blues and country tunes.

The Harpoonist & the Axe Murderer performed next and they had the crowd on their feet from their opening notes, attracting a large group of young fans who feverishly asked the duo to play “one more song” until they eventually ended their impressive set and made room for the headliners.

Reuben and the Dark brought the house down with a truly hypnotic performance that was made even more enchanting by the addition of the Bullhorn Singers who have been touring with the band as of late.

While the outdoor portion of the festival had to comply with an 11 p.m. curfew, the final act of this year’s festival, The Misery Mountain Boys, tore it up for a packed house at the After Dark Party in the Olive Bistro & Lounge.

The day was a smashing success thanks to the many volunteers, donors and the perseverance and determination of the festival’s organizers, Peggy McCormick, Jamie Robson, Christa Laughlin and Cristin Murphy.

The Brasstastics lead the Jasper Folk Music Festival parade along Connaught Drive.

Marie & Friends had the crowd wrapped around their fingers at the 2022 Jasper Folk Music Festival. From the left: Lisa Riddell, Marie Flipo-Bergeron and Christine Nadon.

The Project performs for a hometown crowd.

Peter Puffin had the kids interacting during his Juno-award-winning act.

Festival-goers of all ages dance the day away. Guy Benoit wowed the crowd with musical interludes throughout the day.