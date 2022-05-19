You Are Here: Home » Community » Flag raised for International Day against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia

Flag raised for International Day against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia

Community members gather for the flag raising in recognition of International Day against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia on May 17. | P.Shokeir photo

Peter Shokeir | editor@fitzhugh.ca

OUT Jasper and community members raised the Inclusive Progressive Pride Flag to mark International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia.

Mychol Ormandy, executive director of OUT Jasper LGBTQA Society, hosted the flag raising at the Emergency Services Building on May 17.

“I am so glad to stand here today in solidarity with all of you to support International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia,” Ormandy said.

“I love living in this town for its diversity and its inclusiveness and its acceptance for all.”

International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia was created in 2004 to draw the attention to the violence and discrimination experienced by lesbian, gay, bisexuals, transgender, intersex people and all other people with diverse sexual orientations, gender identities or expressions, and sex characteristics.

The date of May 17 was chosen to commemorate the World Health Organization’s decision in 1990 to declassify homosexuality as a mental disorder.

“The day represents a major global annual landmark to draw the attention of decision makers, the media, the public, corporations, opinion leaders, local authorities, etc. to the alarming situation faced by people with diverse sexual orientations, gender identities or expressions, and sex characteristics,” Ormandy said.

May 17 is now celebrated in more than 130 countries, including 37 where same-sex acts are illegal.

Thousands of initiatives, big and small, are reported throughout the world.

