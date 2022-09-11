You Are Here: Home » Arts & Culture » Five healthy facts about strawberries

Five healthy facts about strawberries

Posted by: Posted date: September 11, 2022 In: Arts & Culture, Guest Columns | comment : 0

Did you know strawberries are one of the healthiest fresh fruits? Here are some healthy facts about everyone’s favourite berry.

1. They support the immune system. Just one cup of strawberries has 95 per cent of the recommended daily value of vitamin C.

2. Strawberries are full of beneficial nutrients including potassium, folate, fibre and antioxidants known as polyphenols.

3. The high levels of vitamin C and B combined with the folate, fibre and antioxidants make an ideal combination for heart health. Strawberries may strengthen cardiac muscles and reduce cholesterol in the blood vessels and arteries.

4. Strawberries have zero sodium, fat or cholesterol.

5. A naturally sweet and low calorie snack, one serving of strawberries has less sugar than an apple and only half the calories of a banana. In fact, a serving of eight strawberries is only 50 calories.

Strawberry farmers along the California coast grow nearly 90 per cent of U.S. strawberries, which can be found in Canada year-round. Find more nutritional information at californiastrawberries.com/enjoy-8-a-day.

www.newscanada.com

It’s time. Support your local media.

In response to the COVID-19 crisis, Fitzhugh is now soliciting donations from readers. This program is designed to support our local journalism in a time where our advertisers are unable to due to their own economic constraints. Fitzhugh has always been a free product and will continue to be free. This is a means for those who can afford to support local media to help ensure those who can’t afford to can get access to trusted local information. You can make a one-time or a monthly donation of any amount and cancel at any time.

Click on https://support.fitzhugh.ca for more information or to make your donation.

Thank you in advance for your support.

Share

Related posts

© Jasper's Independent Newspaper - Powered by Aberdeen Publishing                                                                                           Terms of Use | Privacy Policy

Scroll to top