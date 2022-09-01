Fire department looking for volunteers

Jasper Fire Chief Mathew Conte (left) and firefighter Kelly Dawson at the Jasper Emergency Services Building on Sept. 29. | P.Shokeir photo

Peter Shokeir | editor@fitzhugh.ca

Ever thought of becoming a volunteer firefighter?

The Jasper Fire Department is now accepting applications for volunteer firefighters with the goal of getting four to six recruits.

The application deadline is Sept. 9 at 5 p.m.

“Typically, when we feel that we need more members in the department, we’ll usually put out our recruitment drive,” said Jasper Fire Chief Mathew Conte.

“New this year is a link on the town’s website, which actually has our whole application package, and everything can actually be filled out and submitted online now, so there’s no need to come into the station and grab forms.”

Those interested in applying should ideally be planning to live in Jasper for a while, and the department will look at any prior education experience with emergency management, fire service or medical service, but it ultimately depends on the size of the applicant pool.

“You don’t need to have any prior experience or anything with firefighting,” said firefighter Kelly Dawson, who also serves as administrative assistant.

“We do ask people have standard first aid, and as far as it goes for fitness, I’m definitely not the largest person, for sure, and I’m definitely not the strongest. You do have to be able to do the job. I think the heaviest tools you have to carry are about 70 pounds.”

As of Monday, the department has received six applications.

The Jasper Fire Department consists of a full-time fire chief, deputy fire chief and administrative assistant, who are employed by the Municipality of Jasper, as well as a contracted training officer and about 25 volunteer firefighters who make up the Jasper Volunteer Fire Brigade.

These volunteers provide the townsite and front country in Jasper National Park with firefighting and rescue services.

Although fire fighting is certainly within the department’s portfolio, most calls are actually related to motor vehicle incidents.

Other calls include dealing with hazardous materials and assisting emergency medical services.

Offers will be sent out to applicants at the start of October, and the rest of the year will be devoted to training recruits.

Dawson said being a firefighter was all about giving back to the community and “helping people on the worst day of their lives.”

“Nothing quite like that when you leave a call and you know you did everything you could and you put everything into it,” she said.

“It is like a big family here. Everyone is really close. It’s a pretty unique relationship we all have with one another. Their lives are in your hands.”

Conte encouraged anyone who is on the fence to come down to the fire station to talk about job duties and time commitments.

More information can be found at www.jasper-alberta.ca/p/recruitment