Find weeknight recipe success with air fry falafel sliders

Want a healthy dinner that’s sure to be a hit for the whole family? Look no further than Anna Olson’s air fry falafel sliders. Packed with nutrients and topped with a tahini lemon yogurt, enjoy this Mediterranean spin on a classic dish.

Air Fry Falafel Sliders

Cook time: 12 minutes

Prep time: 15 minutes

Serves: 12

Ingredients:

Falafels:

  • 19 oz (540 ml) can chickpeas, well-drained
  • 1/4 cup (50 ml) chopped yellow onion
  • 1/2 cup (125 ml) roughly chopped fresh parsley
  • 1/2 cup (125 ml) roughly chopped fresh cilantro
  • 3 tbsp (45 ml) all-purpose flour or chickpea flour
  • 3 cloves garlic, chopped
  • 1 tbsp (15 ml) fresh lemon juice
  • 1 tbsp (15 ml) extra virgin olive oil
  • 2 tsp (10 ml) finely grated lemon zest
  • 1 tsp (5 ml) ground cumin
  • 1 tsp (5 ml) ground coriander
  • 1 tsp (5 ml) fine salt
  • 1/2 tsp (2 ml) baking soda

Tahini Lemon Sauce:

  • 1/2 cup (125 ml) plain Greek yogurt
  • 1 tbsp (15 ml) fresh lemon juice
  • 1 tbsp (15 ml) tahini sesame paste

Assembly:

  • Mini pitas, sliced radishes, sliced cucumbers

Directions:

1. Preheat your oven to 400 F. With the LG ProBake Convection Slide-In Range you can use the air fry setting at that temperature. Line a baking tray or the air fry rack with parchment paper.

2. Place all the ingredients for the falafels into the bowl of a food processor and pulse until well combined.

3. Use an ice cream scoop or two spoons to portion the mixture into 12 balls and place onto the baking tray or air fry rack lined with parchment paper – the mixture will be soft. Use the palm of your hand (wet your palm to prevent sticking) and gently press the falafels down to flatten them a little.

4. Bake or air fry the falafels for 12 minutes, until they brown lightly all over. Let the falafels cool for 5 minutes before transferring to a platter.

5. For the sauce, stir the yogurt, tahini and lemon juice together and spoon into a serving bowl.

Assemble the sliders by adding cucumber, radishes and falafels to the pita and drizzle with sauce. Or arrange them on a platter or bring everything to the table and let everyone assemble their own. Leftover falafels can be wrapped and refrigerated for up to four days and reheated for four to five minutes at 400 F on air fry.

