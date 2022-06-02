Film showcases independent cultural force of Robson Valley festival

Filmmaker Michael B. MacDonald and cultural animateur Marianee Garrah pose at Habitat for the Arts during the screening of “Ark: A Return to Robson Valley” on May 25. | Supplied photo

Jason Stockfish | advertising@fitzhugh.ca

Habitat for the Arts screened the film “Ark: A Return to Robson Valley” by award-winning filmmaker Michael B. MacDonald on May 25.

MacDonald, a cine-ethnomusicologist and associate professor of music at MacEwan University, created the film by mixing documentary festival footage he recorded in 2009 and a fictional story about two individuals, Kelci and Diana, at the 2019 Robson Valley Music Festival.

“Ark blends two different decades to immerse the viewer into an ongoing worlding project that the McDonald family have dedicated their lives (to),” MacDonald said.

“More than a music festival, it is an ark.”

The reference to the festival as an “ark” comes from an intriguing conversation MacDonald has in the film with Arlene McDonald, whose property plays host to the gathering.

The filmmaker explained that in the past he has tried making documentaries about music festivals, but he always felt the end results were too distant.

“It was just a sea of people. It didn’t make sense, and I struggled with how to have it make sense.”

MacDonald said the reason people go to festivals is for the experience.

“I realized that I need to have people who are introduced to the viewers in advance, so that they can follow them through the madness.”

He noted that his two characters are like the rabbit in Alice in Wonderland.

“You follow them down the tunnel and then you watch their experience through the entire thing,” he said.

“And somehow the familiarity of their faces over time allows you to pick them out of crowds (and) they end up organizing the movement of everything. They focus everything.”

Over the years, MacDonald said he has come to realize he is not a documentary filmmaker.

“I want to make films that are as immersive as possible, and the way to immerse somebody into an experience is to follow somebody into the experience.”

MacDonald said his film has just enough dialogue to introduce the characters and move the story along.

“I want to give you time to look. To just look at them and look at the environment they’re in and look at the people they’re with and look at the spaces.”

The filmmaker said his films border on being really long music videos and the music videos he creates border on being very short films.

“I don’t make documentaries, I make short operas,” MacDonald said, quoting renowned filmmaker Les Blank.

“And when you think of it as an opera, and not as a documentary film, suddenly you have a musical overture and it introduces people, and you have this music that sets off these characters, and you have a little bit of dialogue (and) the story moves very much like an opera.”

MacDonald said it’s not by accident that his work is centred around folk music, hip hop, and other DIY music.

“There is an enormous amount of culture being made individually and independently that’s intentionally being made outside of industry… whether that’s because it can’t get support from the major music industry or it’s intentionally being made outside of that industry.”

“Ark” is political in the sense that the filmmaker wants to convey that the Dunster-based festival isn’t held each year just for economic gain.

It is also a space where two different people from two different places can “come together and have an experience…and build a social life in this world.”

“And that kind of transformative experience is really important in a society where you want to build solidarity with people across differences,” MacDonald said.

“To build a healthier, more well-established society, we need opportunities for people to have that relationship with people that they don’t know, and we need to have spaces for people to be able to have these experiences.”