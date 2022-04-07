Fatal fire at Hinton apartment

Peter Shokeir | editor@fitzhugh.ca

A residential fire has resulted in the death of one male at an apartment complex in Hinton.

In the early hours of April 4, Hinton Fire Department was called to a fire at 137 Timber Lane Eagles Nest Apartments.

Five fire apparatuses and 16 firefighters were on scene and contained the fire to one apartment unit.

Despite the efforts of firefighters and EMS, one male occupant succumbed to the fire and heavy smoke.

The identity of the male was not disclosed.

The preliminary cause of the fire was determined to be accidental, and the scene remains under investigation.

All other occupants of the building have been allowed back into their suites.

The investigation into this matter continues, but no further updates are anticipated.