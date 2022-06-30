Fairmont JPL celebrates centennial with symphony

The Edmonton Symphony Orchestra performs during Symphony Under the Sun at Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge on June 28. | P.Shokeir photo

Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge kicked off its centennial celebrations with Symphony Under the Sun featuring the Edmonton Symphony Orchestra on June 28.

General manager Marc Wawrin explained in opening remarks to the audience how June marked 100 years since the Canadian National Railway Service opened up the lodge, which originally began as “Tent City.”

“In the span of 100 years, we’ve created millions of memories and literally millions of raving fans who are with us year in and year out,” Wawrin said.

Queen Elizabeth II, Marilyn Monroe and Bing Crosby are some of the famous guests who have stayed at Jasper Park Lodge.

“Over the decades, the lodge had its grandest times but also lived through some difficult moments,” Wawrin said.

“We’ve experienced devastating fires on the property and tourist industry blackouts like just recently we experienced during the pandemic. However, it is for the resilience of the people who live and work and play on (JPL’s) grounds that allowed us successfully to rebuild this beautiful place that we are allowed to call our home over the past century.”

The inaugural Symphony Under the Sun is a summer version of Symphony Under the Stars, which is part of the Dark Sky Festival.

The symphony was originally supposed to take place on the shores of Lac Beauvert, and while it was moved inside due to poor weather, it allowed for a more intimate experience.

“We have a rich history here and just really want to kind of start sharing that with our audiences,” said Laura-Ann Chong, spokesperson for Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge.

Centennial celebrations will continue all year long into 2023 with Signature Events, including two iterations of Bubbles on Beauvert.

The first will be July 9 and give a nod to the 1920s Prohibition era, when the lodge officially opened its doors.

Old Hollywood Glamour will then come alive on Aug. 13, celebrating a time when Jasper was touted as “Hollywood of the North.”

“We’re hoping to also launch a walkthrough timeline for guests and visitors to experience and to read and learn about our history, because there’s been some amazing visitors who have come to the property as well as some events that have shaped Jasper to what it is today,” Chong said.