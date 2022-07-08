You Are Here: Home » Environment » Peacock euthanized in Jasper National Park

Peacock euthanized in Jasper National Park

Posted by: Posted date: July 08, 2022 In: Environment, News | comment : 0
A peacock has been euthanized in Jasper National Park. | K.Peetoom photo

Peter Shokeir | editor@fitzhugh.ca

Parks Canada has made the “difficult decision” to euthanize a peacock that had been running around Jasper over the past week.

The peacock, more formally known as a domestic peafowl, was first spotted by Parks Canada staff and Jasper residents on the outskirts of the townsite on July 2.

After six days of significant efforts to capture and remove the peacock, Parks Canada consulted with external experts and decided to euthanize the bird on July 7.

“Taking lethal steps to remove any animal from the park is always a last resort,” Parks Canada said in a statement.

According to Parks Canada, the introduction of non-native species to the national park poses a serious risk to the natural environment.

The introduction of any animals in the park is illegal under the National Parks of Canada Domestic Animals Regulations.

“In this case, the risk of introducing avian disease and parasites to other natural wildlife in the park was too great to allow the bird to remain on the landscape,” Parks Canada added.

The origin of the peacock has not been confirmed.

Non-native wildlife, such as agricultural animals and domestic pets, can accidentally find their way into the park through unintended escapes and illegal releases.

The Fitzhugh has requested an interview with a Parks Canada spokesperson.

It’s time. Support your local media.

In response to the COVID-19 crisis, Fitzhugh is now soliciting donations from readers. This program is designed to support our local journalism in a time where our advertisers are unable to due to their own economic constraints. Fitzhugh has always been a free product and will continue to be free. This is a means for those who can afford to support local media to help ensure those who can’t afford to can get access to trusted local information. You can make a one-time or a monthly donation of any amount and cancel at any time.

Click on https://support.fitzhugh.ca for more information or to make your donation.

Thank you in advance for your support.

Share

Related posts

© Jasper's Independent Newspaper - Powered by Aberdeen Publishing                                                                                           Terms of Use | Privacy Policy

Scroll to top