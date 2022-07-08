Peacock euthanized in Jasper National Park

A peacock has been euthanized in Jasper National Park. | K.Peetoom photo

Peter Shokeir | editor@fitzhugh.ca

Parks Canada has made the “difficult decision” to euthanize a peacock that had been running around Jasper over the past week.

The peacock, more formally known as a domestic peafowl, was first spotted by Parks Canada staff and Jasper residents on the outskirts of the townsite on July 2.

After six days of significant efforts to capture and remove the peacock, Parks Canada consulted with external experts and decided to euthanize the bird on July 7.

“Taking lethal steps to remove any animal from the park is always a last resort,” Parks Canada said in a statement.

According to Parks Canada, the introduction of non-native species to the national park poses a serious risk to the natural environment.

The introduction of any animals in the park is illegal under the National Parks of Canada Domestic Animals Regulations.

“In this case, the risk of introducing avian disease and parasites to other natural wildlife in the park was too great to allow the bird to remain on the landscape,” Parks Canada added.

The origin of the peacock has not been confirmed.

Non-native wildlife, such as agricultural animals and domestic pets, can accidentally find their way into the park through unintended escapes and illegal releases.

The Fitzhugh has requested an interview with a Parks Canada spokesperson.