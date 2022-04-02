You Are Here: Home » Opinion » Editorial » Editorial: Snow, please go away

Editorial: Snow, please go away

Peter Shokeir | editor@fitzhugh.ca

When I was a kid living in Washington State, snow was a rare and treasured phenomenon, and I would always make the most of it.

But just when I grew out of my snow-loving phase, my family moved up to Alberta, and now I’m stuck with the white stuff every year whether I like it or not.

I used to think of snowmen and hot chocolate when I thought of winter.

That’s the consequence of growing up, it seems.

Sure, snow is nice when it first falls, but it quickly becomes gross with dirt and dog urine.

At the very least, let’s have some consistency with the weather.

Too bad Alberta insists on teasing us with summer, only to throw another snow storm our way.

The only real silver lining to winter is the recreation opportunities.

I’m admittedly no skier, but I’ve learned to like snowshoeing.

Unfortunately, for the last two months, the weather has been so in flux that I’m barely allowed to squeeze this little bit of pleasure out of winter.

It sounds like I’m complaining, which I am, but complaining about the weather is a proud Canadian pastime.

It’s probably the reason why Canadians are so obscenely nice, because we aren’t spoiled by California sunshine.

But this benefit has reached the point of diminishing returns, and the lack of Vitamin D has a way of turning even the nicest Canadian into Jack Nicholson from “The Shining.”

The snowbirds may be on to something.

The good news is we’re experiencing the last gasp (or second-last gasp) of a dying winter, and warmer weather might just be around the corner.

Let us begin the summer, so I can enjoy the mosquitos and wildfire smoke.

