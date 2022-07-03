You Are Here: Home » Arts & Culture » Easy plant-based recipe win filled with barbecue flavour

Easy plant-based recipe win filled with barbecue flavour

Whether you have access to a grill or not, chances are you crave that meaty barbecue flavour from time to time. While ribs are of course the classic barbecue kings, there are plenty of delicious non-meat options for barbecue-sauce lovers who are vegetarian, trying to cut back on meat, working to trim the grocery bill, or simply looking to mix things up.

These easy and sublime pulled mushrooms become the perfect vehicle for your favourite barbecue sauce. The meaty vegetable, worth keeping in your grocery cart, makes just the right mouth-watering addition to a sandwich or taco. They can even be cooked in the oven.

Easy BBQ Pulled Mushrooms

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 30 minutes

Serves: 4

Ingredients

  • 6 large portobella mushrooms or 1 lb (500 g) king oyster mushrooms
  • 1 tsp (5 mL) vegetable oil
  • 2 cups (500 mL) sliced onions
  • 1/4 tsp (2 mL) each salt and pepper
  • 1/2 cup (125 mL) favourite BBQ sauce

Directions

1. Preheat grill to 425°F (220°C). Remove the stems of the portobellas and set aside. Remove the gills from the mushroom caps and place mushroom caps, bottom side up, on a parchment lined baking sheet. Cook for 20 minutes.

2. Heat oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add in onions, salt and pepper. Cook for 8 minutes stirring. Meanwhile, use your hands or two forks to “pull” the mushroom stems apart. Remove mushrooms from the oven, and once cool enough to handle shred the mushrooms using your hands or two forks.

3. Stir shredded mushroom caps and stems into the onions and barbecue sauce. Cook, stirring over medium-low heat for five minutes. Serve as a sandwich, in lettuce wraps or use in tacos.

Find more recipes at mushrooms.ca.

www.newscanada.com

