You Are Here: Home » Arts & Culture » Easy appetizers to elevate your next gathering

Easy appetizers to elevate your next gathering

Posted by: Posted date: August 28, 2022 In: Arts & Culture, Guest Columns | comment : 0

The more the merrier when it comes to appetizers. These gathering-friendly recipes are delicious and sure to be an instant conversation starter. Using bright red strawberries in your appetizers, which are available year-round from California, is a spectacular way to “wow” your guests.

Whip up something sweet or savoury with these bright beauties the next time you want to impress your company.

Balsamic Strawberry Burrata Crostini

Prep time: 5 minutes

Cook time: 5 minutes

Serves: 10 crostini

Ingredients

  • 10 slices baguette bread
  • 350ml California strawberries, hulled and sliced
  • 225g burrata cheese
  • 10 fresh basil leaves
  • 1 tsp balsamic reduction

Instructions

1. Toast bread to desired crispiness.

2. Place a large spoonful of burrata onto each piece.

3. Place sliced strawberries on top.

4. Drizzle with balsamic reduction and top with fresh basil.

Endives Stuffed with Strawberry Salsa

Prep time: 20 minutes

Serves: 16 appetizers

Ingredients

  • 16 endive leaves approx. 3-4 heads of endive
  • 8 California strawberries, diced
  • 30g cucumber, peeled and diced
  • 65g avocado, diced
  • 4 mint leaves, finely minced
  • ½ lemon, juiced
  • salt and pepper to taste
  • 2 sprigs thyme

Instructions

1. Cut the base off the head of the endive and separate the leaves. Wash thoroughly and dry gently.

2. Place strawberries, cucumber, avocado, mint and lemon juice in a bowl.

3. Gently toss with salt and pepper to taste.

4. Divide the filling between endive leaves and top off with fresh thyme.

5. Serve cold.

Find more delicious recipes at californiastrawberries.com.

www.newscanada.com

It’s time. Support your local media.

In response to the COVID-19 crisis, Fitzhugh is now soliciting donations from readers. This program is designed to support our local journalism in a time where our advertisers are unable to due to their own economic constraints. Fitzhugh has always been a free product and will continue to be free. This is a means for those who can afford to support local media to help ensure those who can’t afford to can get access to trusted local information. You can make a one-time or a monthly donation of any amount and cancel at any time.

Click on https://support.fitzhugh.ca for more information or to make your donation.

Thank you in advance for your support.

Share

Related posts

© Jasper's Independent Newspaper - Powered by Aberdeen Publishing                                                                                           Terms of Use | Privacy Policy

Scroll to top