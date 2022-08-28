Easy appetizers to elevate your next gathering

The more the merrier when it comes to appetizers. These gathering-friendly recipes are delicious and sure to be an instant conversation starter. Using bright red strawberries in your appetizers, which are available year-round from California, is a spectacular way to “wow” your guests.

Whip up something sweet or savoury with these bright beauties the next time you want to impress your company.

Balsamic Strawberry Burrata Crostini

Prep time: 5 minutes

Cook time: 5 minutes

Serves: 10 crostini

Ingredients

10 slices baguette bread

350ml California strawberries, hulled and sliced

225g burrata cheese

10 fresh basil leaves

1 tsp balsamic reduction

Instructions

1. Toast bread to desired crispiness.

2. Place a large spoonful of burrata onto each piece.

3. Place sliced strawberries on top.

4. Drizzle with balsamic reduction and top with fresh basil.

Endives Stuffed with Strawberry Salsa

Prep time: 20 minutes

Serves: 16 appetizers

Ingredients

16 endive leaves approx. 3-4 heads of endive

8 California strawberries, diced

30g cucumber, peeled and diced

65g avocado, diced

4 mint leaves, finely minced

½ lemon, juiced

salt and pepper to taste

2 sprigs thyme

Instructions

1. Cut the base off the head of the endive and separate the leaves. Wash thoroughly and dry gently.

2. Place strawberries, cucumber, avocado, mint and lemon juice in a bowl.

3. Gently toss with salt and pepper to taste.

4. Divide the filling between endive leaves and top off with fresh thyme.

5. Serve cold.

Find more delicious recipes at californiastrawberries.com.

www.newscanada.com