Kevin Lazzari | Special to the Fitzhugh

Have you ever watched a movie for a specific reason? A friend from Edmonton posted on social media about the World Dodgeball Championships. I thought, “Is that even a thing?” and googled it. It turns out Edmonton hosted countries from around the world Aug. 28 to Sept. 4. It was Canada’s first time hosting the event with 70 teams from 25 countries taking part in the five-day event. I was shocked, because is Dodgeball the sport that we have taken for granted? Three Canadian teams won gold, proving that Dodgeball is the newest obscure sport we should check out.

Having missed the tournament in Edmonton, I did the next best thing and watched “Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story.” The film came out in 2004 and the first World Dodgeball Championship was in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, in 2012. It took eight years for fiction to become reality with the film setting the precedent for the world of Dodgeball. The movie is like a training film for the sport of Dodgeball, with raunchy humor thrown in for good measure. The jokes are taken too far, and I do not think the movie could be even made today based on the content of humor.

It comes as no surprise that Vince Vaughn and Ben Stiller are the stars of this over-the-top comedy. Rip Torn, Jason Bateman, William Shatner and Chuck Norris have cameos, so the celebrity box is checked. The results speak for themselves by having a solid rating of 76 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes.

Having viewed the film, and knowing “Dodgeball” is an actual sport, I wonder where I can sign up.

Kevin Lazzari, owner of Video Stop, is reviewing movies for the Fitzhugh. “Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story” (2004) is now available on DVD, Blu-ray and for digital streaming and download.