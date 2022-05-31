Crews suppressing small wildfire north of town

Parks Canada’s fire crews continue with suppression activities on a small wildfire north of Jasper on May 30. | Parks Canada photo

Peter Shokeir | editor@fitzhugh.ca

UPDATE: The small wildfire that started Monday evening is now contained. Over the next few days, initial attack crews will continue to monitor the site until the fire is completely extinguished.

Parks Canada fire crews are combating a small wildfire nine kilometres north of the Jasper townsite that was reported May 30 at about 7:15 p.m.

The fire grew minimally overnight and is now approximately two hectares in size.

Parks Canada says no facilities or infrastructure are at risk and has moderate confidence that the fire perimeter will be secured by this afternoon.

“Two initial attack fire crews, one support crew, an additional initial attack crew from the BC Wildfire Service from Mount Robson Provincial Park, as well as a helicopter will continue with direct suppression activities today,” Parks Canada added.

The fire is located between the Transfer Station and the Palisades Centre, on the west side of the tracks.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The fire danger rating is currently moderate.