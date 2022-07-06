Council to reevaluate strategic priorities before moving ahead with a vote

Jasper Municipal Council will have another session on strategic priorities before voting on the issue. | J.Stockfish photo

Jason Stockfish | advertising@fitzhugh.ca

Council was seemingly prepared to pass their upcoming strategic priorities during its July 5 meeting until Coun. Wendy Hall pointed out key points missing from the document.

As the discussion portion of the agenda item explains, “Council’s plan sets forward a strategic and holistic approach to advancing the community’s interests.”

“When the plan is formally adopted, Council’s priorities will provide foundational guidance to municipal staff which will inform operational decisions and administrative recommendations as well as the development of the 2023 budget.”

In the plan are 30 strategic priorities organized into six interrelated themes: community health, housing, relationships, environment, organizational excellence and advocacy.

Hall’s first concern was not in regards to any one priority but with the introduction to the document entitled, “Municipality of Jasper: Strategic Priorities 2022-2026.”

The paragraph she was troubled by reads as follows:

“Before the Yellowhead Highway and Icefields Parkway started transporting people from around the world into the heart of the Canadian Rockies, before our beloved mountain town had even been dubbed ‘Jasper,’ this beautiful corner of the world was little more than a trading post surrounded by wilderness.”

“I’m concerned that we have a bit of missing history regarding the Mountain Métis and the Aseniwuche Winewak Nation,” Hall said.

Hall’s notable apprehension was in regard to the paragraph’s final words about the town’s location being “little more than” a trading post and some wilderness.

“I know that there’s more to it, and I think it’s important to recognize that,” she said.

While the document notes that the future town and national park got its name from Jasper Haws, “one of the post’s managers and voyageur,” Hall was concerned that it failed to recognize that Haws, like other Indigenous partners, was integral to the fur trade, which this nation and this town’s economy was founded upon.

After the council meeting, Hall expanded on her points, noting that it must be acknowledged that without Indigenous people facilitating the trade with Europeans, Hudson’s Bay Company and The North West Company would cease to exist, as would the “trading post surrounded by wilderness.”

Further to her point, Haws’ significant role in the fur trade exemplifies the importance that generations of pre-existing social and political alliances amongst Indigenous peoples from coast to coast to coast played in establishing relationships with European settlers.

This led Hall to her second point of contention with the document: relationships.

Had Indigenous peoples not shared their friendships, wisdom and vast experiences on the landscapes and waterways of what is now referred to as Canada, Europeans could not have survived the trek from the St. Lawrence to the Canadian Rockies and beyond.

When one reads of “relationships” in the municipality’s strategic priorities, there is no reference to Indigenous peoples, she noted.

“I think the last few weeks I’ve had time to partake in Indigenous Peoples Day, and on the Canada Day committee, and (I’ve) really come into my own about how I think about Canada, especially in Jasper, and in our relationships,” she said.

“I don’t think that Indigenous partners fall into any of those…categories (mentioned in the document) and I think it’s important to recognize and have (them) in there because…we’re on the path towards reconciliation, and I think a relationship with our Indigenous partners is quite important.”

Council is now set to have another session on strategic priorities to discuss the matter further before voting on the issue.