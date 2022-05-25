Council discusses potential public transportation in national park

Jason Stockfish | advertising@fitzhugh.ca

Council discussed future public transportation, Parks Canada’s rescinded private home accommodation proposal and JEEC’s efforts during its May 24 committee of the whole meeting.

Public Transportation

CAO Bill Given explained there are two parts to administration’s recommendation for how Jasper can increase mobility options available to residents and visitors.

The first part of administration’s recommendation involves discussion between the municipality and Parks resulting in a memorandum of understanding (MOU) for the provision of public transportation services in Jasper National Park.

“Any transportation service in Jasper’s unique context would have to cross this intergovernmental boundary from the townsite out into the national park,” Given said.

“And when a service is using national park space, Parks Canada requires some kind of an agreement to use that public land.”

Administration is recommending the committee advance the concept by giving them direction to work with Parks to complete an MOU for council’s consideration.

Last summer, the municipality funded a shuttle service as a pilot project that was operated by SunDog Tours.

Given noted that Parks was initially considering putting forward a request for proposal (RFP) for a private sector provider again this year, but the municipality proposed that it would be more flexible in its ability to provide the service into the park and that it would be easier for Parks to partner with another government entity.

Essentially, the MOU would be an agreement with Parks Canada to allow the municipality to deliver that service outside of the townsite and make stops in the park, Given said.

The second portion of administration’s report to the committee focuses on a feasibility study.

Given explained that the MOU secures who is allowed to deliver the service and where, while a feasibility study would focus on what kind of service should be delivered.

“The intent of the feasibility study is to conduct analysis of our current state of public transportation in Jasper in order to understand the demand,” Given said.

Given explained that administration intends to review existing public transportation solutions in other mountain communities.

Administration would also like to identify potential partners as there is great opportunity to partner with industry in any system or solution moving forward, Given said.

The CAO added that the discussion is intended to be the pre-work so the proposal can be considered for the 2023 budget.

The motion to direct administration to finalize a MOU with Parks and to issue an RFP for a public transportation system feasibility study passed unopposed.

PHA amendments

Given explained the committee no longer needed to form a position on proposed amendments to private home accommodations (PHA) as Parks Canada decided to withdraw its proposal.

Parks had been suggesting that amendments to PHA land-use policy were necessary as “three major challenges have been identified with regards to PHAs in Jasper: life safety code issues; excessive commercial floor area in residential areas; and on-site parking and compliance issues.”

In its proposal, Parks explained PHAs “are intended to provide short-term commercial accommodation rental within private residences, for tourists and the visiting public.”

“…However historical practices, unclear policy, and administrative errors have led to a number of existing PHAs within the community that mimic a self-contained hotel room, or a secondary suite, with a kitchen area and private entrance.”

Parks emphasized that such configurations require significantly stricter adherence to life safety codes, which is why they were considering an amendment.

Regarding excessive commercial use of floor space in residential homes, Parks cited Jasper’s ongoing housing shortage and affordability challenges.

“Converting residential spaces into commercial spaces, such as home-based businesses (including short-term commercial accommodation rentals), erodes potential community residential housing and character.”

Parks’ also voiced its concern about street parking congestion.

“PHAs are currently required to have on-site parking stalls, but many operators are not ensuring these are being used by their patrons, leading to frequent complaints.”

Some members of council, including Coun. Scott Wilson, expressed thanks to Parks for rescinding their proposal and listening to stakeholders.

“PHAs are valid, legitimate, home-based businesses for residents of Jasper,” Wilson said.

“With that being said… (PHA operators) have to operate within our approved business license parameters, which is nightly rentals and not long term.”

Endorsement of JEEC application

Ginette Marcoux, executive director of the Jasper Employment and Education Centre (JEEC), spoke to the committee regarding the centre’s request for a letter of endorsement of JEEC’s application for community designation under the Rural Renewal Stream (RRS).

The RRS is intended to address current labour shortages, the needs in the community and to help newcomers settle.

“This (Government of Alberta) program will support employers in the recruitment of foreign candidates who do not have Permanent Residency or Canadian Citizenship,” reads JEEC’s letter to committee.

The program only benefits employers seeking full-time permanent employees as the application specifically states it is not for temporary or seasonal positions.

JEEC currently has 151 full time permanent positions available.

“If we’re successful in the application, the community will be able to use this program to attract, recruit and retain newcomers to the community,” Marcoux said.

She explained that employers will be responsible for recruiting potential employees and that JEEC will work with them once they find suitable candidates.

JEEC’s role also includes ensuring that Canadians are considered first when filling the vacant positions, as displacement of Canadian workers is a real issue, Marcoux noted.

To qualify for the program, employers must prove they have exhausted all other avenues to otherwise fill the available positions.

Another requirement is that suitable accommodation is available to beneficiaries of the program.

Marcoux explained that JEEC will work closely with the municipality’s Settlement Services to help newcomers transition to their new lives in Jasper.