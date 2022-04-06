Consultations starting soon for caribou captive breeding

Parks Canada will begin consultations for the proposed caribou captive breeding initiative in the spring and summer of 2022. | M.Bradley/Parks Canada photo

Peter Shokeir | editor@fitzhugh.ca

Residents will soon have the chance to offer feedback on a captive breeding project to recover the dwindling caribou herds in Jasper National Park.

Parks Canada will begin consultations in the spring and summer of 2022.

“Feedback from Indigenous partners, stakeholders and Canadians is essential to build a successful program and to support caribou recovery in Jasper National Park,” Parks Canada said in an April 1 update.

“There will be a variety of opportunities for people to share their feedback on this proposal, including virtual and in-person sessions.”

The enclosed breeding facility would occupy tens of hectares and feature pens to keep separate groups apart as required for breeding purposes.

It would host about 40 females and five males.

The location of the facility has yet to be determined, but it would be away from the Jasper townsite and not accessible to the public.

Last year, a panel of nearly 50 conservation specialists supported the proposal but warned several issues would need to first be considered, such as ensuring that post-release mortality is not above desired levels and managing the effects of climate change.

The captive breeding proposal has received mixed feedback from multiple non-governmental conservation groups, which have advocated for limiting human access to south Jasper caribou ranges while the proposal is further reviewed.

Consultations will be required before the breeding program can begin.

The next steps of the proposal also include defining the scope of the Detailed Impact Assessment, developing a detailed design for a breeding facility and completing a Detailed Impact Assessment.

Parks Canada said a Detailed Impact Assessment was its most comprehensive assessment process and would help officials identify and understand any potential adverse impacts.

The public can provide feedback on the scope of the assessment until April 8.

“Following this date, Parks Canada will analyse the submitted comments and then draft the Detailed Impact Assessment,” Parks Canada said.

“When ready, the draft Detailed Impact Assessment will be shared for comments during the consultations later this spring.”

Parks Canada said it will decide whether or not to move forward with the proposal by late fall.

The decision will be based on all feedback from consultations, scientific research, the results of the Detailed Impact Assessment and discussions with other provincial jurisdictions.

“If this project is approved, we will begin building the conservation breeding facility and continue planning other aspects of the project,” Parks Canada added.

“In addition, ongoing collaboration and engagement with Indigenous partners, stakeholders, and the public will continue throughout the life of the project.”

More details on how to participate in the consultations are expected to be provided in the near future.

Those interested can join a mailing list to be informed when consultations are beginning.