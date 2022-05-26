Community Outreach Services offering accessible walks for seniors

Jason Stockfish | advertising@fitzhugh.ca

Community Outreach Services will be offering a new program for older adults and seniors called Community Walks starting on June 1.

The intention of the program is to encourage the creation of relationships between Jasper residents and their community.

“Community walks will be an important program to give accessible space for movement and meeting new people in a healthy environment,” said Nichole Cambridge, an outreach worker with Community Outreach Services.

“Community walks will build connections to the community and with friends in nature.”

Community Walks will take place every Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Those wanting to take part should meet at the log cabin at Centennial Park.

Once a month following the walk, Community Outreach Services will organize other activities such as light stretching and strengthening with Jasper Physio, yoga or a guided nature walk, Cambridge noted.

In addition to the Community Walks, Community Outreach Services is working with local businesses to offer discounts for seniors during Senior Week, which takes place June 6-12.

Cambridge described the initiative as “an opportunity to celebrate Jasper’s seniors and to get people out frequenting local businesses.”

Look for “Celebrating Jasper’s Seniors” posters at participating businesses throughout town to take advantage of these upcoming deals.

Community Outreach Services will be putting out further details about the walks and seniors’ events as they are made available.For more information, email Nichole at ncambridge@jasper-alberta.ca or call 780-852-6542.