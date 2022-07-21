Clearwater County issues wildfire evacuation order for several areas

A wildfire near Nordegg has prompted an evacuation order for several areas of Clearwater County. | Alberta Wildfire photo

Peter Shokeir | editor@fitzhugh.ca

An evacuation order has been issued for several parts of Clearwater County due to a wildfire about 19 kilometres west of Nordegg.

The fire was 200 hectares on July 20, when the order was first issued, but grew to 366 hectares the following day.

Clearwater County has issued an evacuation order for Snow Creek Provincial Recreation Area, Dry Haven Provincial Recreation Area, Centre for Outdoor Education, Fish Lake Provincial Recreation Area, Frontier Lodge and Goldeye Lake Provincial Recreation Area and area.

Residents and visitors are asked to leave these areas immediately.

A two-hour evacuation alert is also issued for the hamlet of Nordegg (north and south subdivisions).

Residents and visitors are asked to be prepared to leave within two-hours of being notified.

Evacuees with holiday trailers/campers needing overnight location for lodging can relocate to the North Saskatchewan River Park in Rocky Mountain House located at 394024 Range Road 7-3A.

Alberta Wildfire has classified the blaze as out of control.

The cause remains under investigation.

Environment Canada has also issued a special air quality statement for the area due to the smoke, warning about the impacts to air quality and visibility.

The current wildfire status can be found at wildfire.alberta.ca

Go to 511.alberta.ca for up-to-date road conditions.

To learn how to prepare for a wildfire, visit alberta.ca/wildfires and alberta.ca/beprepared.

Clearwater County is located southeast of Jasper National Park, about 300 kilometres away from the Jasper townsite.