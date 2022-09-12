Chamber Matters: Welcome to September

Pattie Pavlov | Special to the Fitzhugh

So here we are, September! Jasper has welcomed the world, literally, this season and yes, it’s a good thing but we wanted to take a week to celebrate individuals who have come to Jasper for the long term. In recognition of our newest community members, the Jasper Local Immigration Partnership has gone about making it just a wee bit more official with inaugural Welcoming Week celebrations set to begin tomorrow (Sept. 9). Featuring a plethora of events to celebrate the diversity of culture, language and heritage of Jasper’s recent arrivals and make no mistake, the contribution of these individuals is vital to our continued sustainability and the fabric of who we are.

What a wonderful way to get to know each other! From opportunities to learn more about community resources to understanding how each person in Jasper contributes to its success by imparting bits and pieces of who they are toward a very harmonious vibe that our visitors can clearly see when they are here enjoying our mountain backyard. Indeed, it would be naïve not to think this “vibe” is a vital part of delivering the Jasper experience. Just ask the gentlemen who bring “From Jasper with Love” to the stage nightly – they came to “visit” and well. You know the rest of the story, but I digress.

As mentioned, there are a wide variety of fun and interesting learning opportunities coming your way, brought to you by the Jasper Local Immigration Partnership and its members, including us! Check out the Municipality of Jasper’s website for event details. Let’s have a successful inaugural event! In that way, the Jasper Park Chamber of Commerce is so very pleased to announce an Immigrant Entrepreneurial Award with the first recipient nominations and award to be featured right here in the Fitzhugh. We are so immensely proud to have the opportunity to introduce this award in support of Welcoming Week and beyond. We encourage everyone in Jasper to take a moment to visit our Facebook page for the nomination form and do remember there are several other categories to nominate that special business, operator, or employee. I’ve always said it and it still holds true – everyone knows someone or some business that goes above and beyond.

Pattie Pavlov is the executive director of the Jasper Park Chamber of Commerce.