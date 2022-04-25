Chamber Matters: On behalf of the membership

Pattie Pavlov | Special to the Fitzhugh

Open a business they said, it’ll be fun they said and yet here we are facing challenges that seem wildly fictional.

In response to the ever-increasing pressure on Jasper’s business community in many and varied ways, the Jasper Park Chamber has your back. Here’s what we’re up to on behalf of the membership:

Patio season is virtually on the doorstep! JPCC is continuing to work with the Municipality to get details out to operators in the coming few days.

Housing remains an issue for employers and their staff. Recent media attention has been a bit of a “damned if you do, damned if you don’t” scenario and JPCC continues to work at all levels of government to collaborate on immediate measures to ease that stress.

Job shortages are not the issue here, nothing new to any operator facing the season short staffed, and so, again, JPCC is working with provincial and federal departments and opposition MPs to drive the discussion into action and support operators with programs, initiatives and above all exposure to the potential plus, plus, plus reasons for living and working here.

Watch your email in box members, friends and partners as JPCC wants to know your specific action items for advocacy going into the final quarter of our chamber year (obviously a few of those are a given, right? Please take a few moments to help us prioritize your needs going into this season and further into the balance of the year.

To actively engage in conversation and advocacy for all the above issues and more, JPCC hosted four MPs (including two shadow ministers) and rest assured there were several robust discussions. Watch the weekly Things You NEED to KNOW to see details and next steps.

Remember that our beloved bear is turning 75 this year, and we want to lighten the mood with some events and activities that pay homage to everyone’s favourite Jasper T Bear! Again, please keep up with our weekly newsletter for updates and feel free to plan an event or activity – this is not just about the bear, it’s about Jasper

As always, JPCC is your collective voice and we make sure we use it on your behalf, each and every day.

Pattie Pavlov is the executive director of the Jasper Park Chamber of Commerce.