Chamber Matters: JPCC host annual general meeting

Pattie Pavlov | Special to the Fitzhugh

Well, that’s a wrap – almost! JPCC held its Annual General Meeting on June 29. In addition to the Year in Review presented by President Melnyk and Committee Chairs, the draft budget for the 2022/23 chamber year was presented and passed by the membership present.

The big event, so to speak, is always centered on the election of officers and without further adieu, it is my pleasure to announce President Melnyk will remain in office for his 3rd and final year. Naji Khouri has been re-elected as Vice President for a second term. Shelby McQueen Osborne has been elected as Secretary/Treasurer. The Board of Directors consists of incumbents Matricia Brown and Sue McCarthy and new to Chamberland is Erin Shore, Angie Thom, and Aman Gupta.

Cue the list of advocacy items your new Executive and Board will address in the coming year beginning with a strategic planning day, committee assignments including advocacy, membership, and communications as well as Events, Robson House Historical Society and of course, Jasper the Bear. Further, please remember that any member in good standing can sit on any of the committees noted; direct input from the membership is extremely important!

A reminder to all members to ensure any outstanding invoices are paid in the immediate future as JPCC will begin to wrap up 2021/22’s financials shortly. Please contact the chamber office to discuss your outstanding invoices.

It is my pleasure to welcome Syeda Fatima to the administrative team here at JPCC. Syeda is taking on the position of executive assistant and will be available to assist with your calls and questions. Welcome, Syeda!

Finally, for this chamber year, there will be a hiatus on general meetings and NETMA over the summer months; we know just how busy you are because we are too!

Enjoy all the pleasures of summer and keep smiling!

Pattie Pavlov is the executive director of the Jasper Park Chamber of Commerce.