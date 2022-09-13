Ceremony for Queen’s passing

From the Jasper Royal Canadian Legion:
Notification of Ceremony On The Passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II
On the National Day of Mourning the Royal Canadian Legion Branch #31 will be hosting a ceremony at the Memorial Park Cenotaph at 400 Geikie Street on Monday the 19th of September at 1800 hours (6 p.m.).
The ceremony is to respect the solemnity of her passing, and out of respect for her lifetime of service, including her military service during the Second World War.
“God Save The King”
It’s time. Support your local media.
In response to the COVID-19 crisis, Fitzhugh is now soliciting donations from readers.
This program is designed to support our local journalism in a time where our advertisers are unable to due to their own economic constraints.
Fitzhugh has always been a free product and will continue to be free. This is a means for those who can afford to support local media
to help ensure those who can’t afford to can get access to trusted local information. You can make a one-time or a monthly donation of any amount and cancel at any time.
Click on https://support.fitzhugh.ca for more information or to make your donation.
Thank you in advance for your support.