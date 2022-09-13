Ceremony for Queen’s passing

From the Jasper Royal Canadian Legion:

Notification of Ceremony On The Passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II

On the National Day of Mourning the Royal Canadian Legion Branch #31 will be hosting a ceremony at the Memorial Park Cenotaph at 400 Geikie Street on Monday the 19th of September at 1800 hours (6 p.m.).

The ceremony is to respect the solemnity of her passing, and out of respect for her lifetime of service, including her military service during the Second World War.

“God Save The King”