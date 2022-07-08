Celtara returning to Jasper with Celtic music

Celtara will be hosting a concert at the Jasper United Church on July 17. | K.McMillan photo

Peter Shokeir | editor@fitzhugh.ca

Celtara will bring their brand of traditional and contemporary Celtic music to Jasper once again during an all-ages concert at the Jasper United Church on July 17.

The Edmonton band is an ensemble of five musicians who entertain audiences with a range of acoustic instruments.

“We’ve been playing together since 2004, so by the time we’re playing our concert in Jasper, we will be celebrating our 18th anniversary together,” said Tami Cooper, who plays flute and sings for the band.

“It’s been a really rich and fruitful relationship.”

Celtara has previously played several concerts in Jasper, but not only has the pandemic kept the band from visiting the mountain community in recent years, they also avoided live performances in general and are now eager to return to the stage.

“We played at the Water Valley Celtic Festival a couple of weekends ago, and it was just such a joy to be able to play again for people in real life,” Cooper said.

Celtara will be playing new material at their Jasper concert, as well as songs and instrumental sets from its three albums.

“This is music that you’d expect to hear in the pubs and all around Ireland and Scotland but the other Celtic countries as well,” Cooper said.

“We sing traditional songs. Some of these songs are very, very old, but they still have relevance to our world today. We also sing songs that we pulled from, say, the bluegrass tradition or songs that have been written recently.”

The audience should expect a “living room concert” that would be warm and an enjoyable, comfortable place to come.

“Stories are told in the songs and there’s a really rich instrumental sound, and we’re just so glad to be out playing for people again, and we’re just really looking forward to playing for whoever is able to make it,” Cooper added.

“It’s a very intimate space, that church. The acoustics are wonderful, and so we hope to put smiles on people’s faces and (get) their toes tapping and enjoy a lovely afternoon.”

Doors open at 2 p.m. and the music starts at 2:30 p.m.

Tickets are available at the door or in advance at Tekarra Color Lab.