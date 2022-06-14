Photos: Celebrating Seniors’ Week

Alpine Summit Seniors Lodge celebrated Seniors’ Week with multiple events.
Local students marched past Alpine Summit and later Pine Grove in a Silly Walk Parade on June 8.
Children made sure to entertain these residents with their best silly walking moves.
On June 10, Rotarians cooked up lobster for Alpine Summit residents.
Other events that happened during Seniors’ Week included rafting on the Athabasca River, a wagon ride at Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge and a soda shop.
Seniors’ Week recognizes and celebrates all that older Albertans have contributed to making families, communities and the province stronger.
In recognition of the importance of this event to seniors and older adults, Alberta’s government has proclaimed, in perpetuity, the first full week of June as Seniors’ Week in Alberta.
