Cardboard, mixed paper recycling to continue

The municipality has found a way to continue to collect mixed paper and cardboard for recycling. | S.Hayes photo

Scott Hayes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter | reporter@fitzhugh.ca

Despite concerns brought up during the most recent Environmental Community Conversation, the Municipality of Jasper will continue to collect mixed paper and cardboard for recycling.

The central issue is about having a broker to process the material, according to John Greathead, Jasper’s director of operations. At one point, the municipality’s best option was to ship it to a plant in Tacoma, WA.

“Luckily, we were able to find a new processor in Edmonton. It might cost us a little more than what we were paying before, but I think it’s going to be a win,” he said, adding that the costs still have to be worked out and the possibility exists that it might cost less than anticipated.

Recycling paper products has never really been balanced on the cost-benefit analysis, he said.

“We’re already losing money on cardboard anyways. It hasn’t broken even in years. Maybe 15 years.”

It costs the municipality approximately $500 per bale to collect and process cardboard, according to Greathead. It collects an average of 10 bales per week during the summer months and four bales per week during the rest of the year. Each bale weighs one metric ton.

Regardless of the cost to the town, mixed paper and cardboard recycling will continue because that’s what residents want.

The whole point of the Community Conversation is for people to express their concerns and their wants, and for municipality staff to listen and act accordingly, Greathead said.

“I attend them to listen to the concerns of the community and make sure that our actions are aligned with people’s expectations. That’s my role at these conversations.”

Many topics fall outside of the municipality’s purview, he noted, but at least it offers a furtive reservoir for creative activism.

“I think there’s an awful lot of great ideas, and a lot of grassroots movement. I believe that the problem with recycling is that it’s not supported enough at higher levels of government,” he said.

Certain recycling efforts, such as those for electronic waste, tires and paints, are all working fine, he said, but everything else is a constant struggle.