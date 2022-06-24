Canada Day returns ‘reimagined’

Jasper celebrates Canada Day in 2019. | File photo

After last year’s subdued celebration, Canada Day in Jasper National Park is returning to its annual festivity of food, fun, flags and parading.

This year’s theme for the day’s festivities is “Canada Reimagined.”

“We want you to create a float or walking group that reflects what it means to be Canadian in your version of Canada,” states the Jasper Canada Day committee’s website.

In his second year offering expertise in the management of the event, event contractor Brett Newton offered his thoughts.

“The idea is that we broaden (the theme of Canada Day) and really encompass the Jasper community and how multicultural it really is,” Newton said.

“Basically, taking what we all love about Canada and moving forward with that and growing into a better, more diverse and inclusive Canada.”

The day’s festivities will begin with a Pancake Breakfast in Commemoration Park from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m.

As is tradition, the delicacy is prepared and served by members of Jasper’s town council.

Once everyone has had their fill of flapjacks, participants and spectators will make their way across Geikie Street to the Jasper Royal Canadian Legion for the Flag Raising Ceremony from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The ceremony will see Parks Canada’s superintendent, Alan Fehr, and Jasper’s mayor, Richard Ireland, overseeing the event.

As the Canadian flag waves over the local Legion, spectators will find a comfortable spot to view the many floats that will be parading their way through town.

“The return of the beloved Canada Day Parade will see our community come together to showcase everything that makes Jasper the place to be,” the committee noted.

The parade will run from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. as children and adults once again enjoy the sights and bites as paraders make their way through Jasper tossing candies and other treats to excited onlookers.

From 3 p.m. to 10 p.m., residents and visitors can enjoy a Picnic in the Park as more food and fun is served up in Commemoration Park.

The picnic will include live music courtesy of local musicians, a beer garden, food vendors and “lots of family fun,” the committee promised.

The lineup of musicians for the picnic is Warrior Women, Tasidy Short, DJ Lucydafirst, Marie et Christine, Wade Rimstad, Via and the Deraileurs and Sons and Daughter.

The Jasper Fire Department will be onsite enjoying the day and fully prepared to spray off children and other festival-goers in need of some reprieve from the heat.

“Bring a blanket, a lawn chair and unwind as we celebrate at Picnic in the Park featuring a lineup of local talents, family zone with spray park and games, beer garden and food vendors.”

Adding an umbrella to that list may not be a bad idea.

However, rain or shine, a Plan B is in effect, as the music will move indoors to the multipurpose hall in the Activity Centre, if need be, Newton explained.

While the committee has had a positive response from individuals and the business community, assistance is still very much welcome.

“We are looking for volunteers to help with the parade, beer garden and general support for the Picnic in the Park concert,” it stated.

“Volunteers will be invited to an appreciation event and receive complimentary drink tickets for Picnic in the Park.”

Individuals and businesses looking to lend a hand to the local non-profit can contact the committee on social media or at their website www.jaspercanadaday.com

“Join us at Commemoration Park to experience a day full of Jasper traditions,” the committee invited.

“We hope to see you there! Together!”