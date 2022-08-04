Ball for Love: Baseball fundraiser helps out nurse diagnosed with cancer

The Swingers’ Aaron Parcels moments before cranking a pitch. | J.Stockfish photos

Jason Stockfish | advertising@fitzhugh.ca

Hundreds in the community gathered at Centennial Park last week to take in some local baseball while raising money for one of their own.

After spending her career as a nurse caring for those in the Seton-Jasper Healthcare Centre, it was Jasper’s turn to care for Dawn Price, who was recently diagnosed with cancer.

The community eagerly turned out to show their love for Price while enjoying some local baseball, beer and a barbecue.

Between beverage and food sales, and a 50/50 draw (which went unclaimed and was anonymously donated), the fundraisers knocked it out of the park raising $10,345 for the Price family.

Trevor Young, captain of the Bongs’ squad and one of the key organizers of the event, offered a statement from the league and his team.

The Bongs celebrate after their matchup against the Bandits. Representatives from the Jasper Slo-Pitch League pose for a group photo at the fundraiser.

“On behalf of the Jasper Mixed Slo-Pitch League, the Bongs Athletic Association would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the community of Jasper for their gracious donations at our fundraiser for Dawn Price.

“We are truly awestruck by the outpouring of community support that was shown on July 25.

“To be a part of such a special, close-knit community that donated over $10,000 in funds to help a family with unfortunate circumstances is truly humbling.

“We would also like to extend a thank you to Jasper Brewing Company, JFI Foods, Jasper Home Hardware, North Face Pizza and Coco’s Cafe for supplying us with the means to make this event possible.

“For those not able to attend the BBQ, and would still like to contribute, stay tuned for an upcoming silent auction planned for the fall.

“For private financial donation, feel free to reach out to Megan Derksen, nurse manager at the Seton Hospital.

“Again, a big thank you to all who made this event a monumental success.”

Brock Mc Bain pours some beer donated by the Jasper Brewing Company. T.J. Winters offers a helping hand to his teammate, Steve Whitehead. Royd Irwin of the Barley Kings prepares to tee up a pitch.