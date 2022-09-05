You Are Here: Home » Crime » B.C. man charged in Banff stabbing

B.C. man charged in Banff stabbing

Posted by: Posted date: September 05, 2022 In: Crime, News | comment : 0

Peter Shokeir | editor@fitzhugh.ca

A B.C. man has been charged with second-degree murder in relation to a stabbing in Banff that left one dead.

On Sept. 3, Banff RCMP responded to a 911 call at about 12:09 a.m. advising a male had been stabbed following an altercation outside of a local drinking establishment on Banff Avenue.

Upon arrival, the injured male was located. The 27-year-old male, from Foothills County, Alta., was transported to hospital where he was declared deceased. 

Two males were taken into custody at a nearby location.

John Proule, 20, a resident of Lake Country, B.C., was charged with second-degree murder.

The second suspect was released from police custody without charges, as police determined he was not directly involved.

A similar altercation in Banff left one man dead a month ago.

RCMP say the two incidents are not connected, and there is no further concern for the safety of residents and visitors in Banff.

“Our officers are committed to your safety and protecting our community,” said S/Sgt. Buxton-Carr, Banff detachment commander, in a news release.

“Banff RCMP actively patrol the downtown core, including the pedestrian zone, every night to provide a visible deterrent to crime and are available at all times to respond to calls from the public for assistance.”

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Banff RCMP at 403-763-6600 or Crime Stoppers.

It’s time. Support your local media.

In response to the COVID-19 crisis, Fitzhugh is now soliciting donations from readers. This program is designed to support our local journalism in a time where our advertisers are unable to due to their own economic constraints. Fitzhugh has always been a free product and will continue to be free. This is a means for those who can afford to support local media to help ensure those who can’t afford to can get access to trusted local information. You can make a one-time or a monthly donation of any amount and cancel at any time.

Click on https://support.fitzhugh.ca for more information or to make your donation.

Thank you in advance for your support.

Share

Related posts

© Jasper's Independent Newspaper - Powered by Aberdeen Publishing                                                                                           Terms of Use | Privacy Policy

Scroll to top