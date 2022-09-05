B.C. man charged in Banff stabbing

Peter Shokeir | editor@fitzhugh.ca

A B.C. man has been charged with second-degree murder in relation to a stabbing in Banff that left one dead.

On Sept. 3, Banff RCMP responded to a 911 call at about 12:09 a.m. advising a male had been stabbed following an altercation outside of a local drinking establishment on Banff Avenue.

Upon arrival, the injured male was located. The 27-year-old male, from Foothills County, Alta., was transported to hospital where he was declared deceased.

Two males were taken into custody at a nearby location.

John Proule, 20, a resident of Lake Country, B.C., was charged with second-degree murder.

The second suspect was released from police custody without charges, as police determined he was not directly involved.

A similar altercation in Banff left one man dead a month ago.

RCMP say the two incidents are not connected, and there is no further concern for the safety of residents and visitors in Banff.

“Our officers are committed to your safety and protecting our community,” said S/Sgt. Buxton-Carr, Banff detachment commander, in a news release.

“Banff RCMP actively patrol the downtown core, including the pedestrian zone, every night to provide a visible deterrent to crime and are available at all times to respond to calls from the public for assistance.”

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Banff RCMP at 403-763-6600 or Crime Stoppers.