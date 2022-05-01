You Are Here: Home » Arts & Culture » Awaken your inner mixologist

Awaken your inner mixologist

Surprise all your guests at the next barbecue or happy hour by mixing up this tasty and so caliente cocktail. The magic behind the recipe? A spicy syrup infused with avocados from Mexico. Yes … to avocados in a drink.

Spicy Avocado Martini

Makes two drinks.

Ingredients:

Martini

  • 2 oz gin
  • 1½ oz dry vermouth
  • ½ oz avocado infused spicy syrup
  • ½ oz lime juice
  • 1 oz club soda
  • Tajin with lime* or Mexican chili powder or spicier chili to taste to garnish glass
  • Lime wedges or a slice of avocado to garnish

Spicy avocado syrup

  • 1 cup sugar
  • 1 cup water
  • ¼ tsp chili powder
  • 1 large avocado from Mexico slightly squashed with a fork, but not pureed

Directions:

  1. To make the syrup, mix sugar, water, chili powder and avocado from Mexico in a small pot over medium heat until sugar dissolves and liquid comes to a slight boil. Remove from heat and let infuse for 30 minutes to one hour. Strain and cool completely. Keep in a sealed container in the refrigerator until use. Keeps up to one week.
  2. Run a lime wedge along the rim of each glass and dip lightly into chili powder to coat. Set aside.
  3. In a martini shaker, combine gin, vermouth, spicy avocado syrup, lime juice and chili powder to taste. Pour into martini glass and top with club soda. Garnish with lime or avocado slice and serve.

*Tajin is a popular Mexican chili-lime seasoning found in most Latin grocery stores.

www.newscanada.com

