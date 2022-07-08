Artist of the Month: Pascale Robinson

Pascale Robinson is the Artist of the Month for July. She will also be the “RE-Animate the Arts” artist for July 23 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. | Photo submitted by P.Robinson

Marianne Garrah | Special to the Fitzhugh

Q: When did you start creating?

A: I started creating when I was pretty young. My activity of choice as a kid always had something to do with arts and crafts. In school, I would choose to make a diorama or poster over a slideshow presentation when it came to assignments.

Q: What medium do you work in?

A: I mostly make acrylic and oil paintings, but I have done some sculpture with clay and wood. I even took a steel welding class.

Q: Mentors? And what was the best piece of advice you were given?

A: I tend to ask anyone who has had more experience than me in relation to art. Whether it be my professors at university or members of the art community here in Jasper. As for inspiration, I like the artwork of Georgia O’Keeffe and Brent Lynch. Best piece of advice was probably to take a break and revisit my painting later before I make any drastic changes to it.

Q: Has your practice changed over the years?

A: I have seen improvement in my work which is nice. I’ve realized the importance of feedback. By going to school for art, I refined my skills not only in painting but in coming up with new ideas. The subject matter hasn’t changed though. I will always be interested in landscape art and the environment in some way.

Q: Jasper has a lot of creative people. How do you showcase your work?

A: Well, I am represented in Mountain Galleries, so I have a few pieces in their location at the Jasper Park Lodge. I have an Instagram and Facebook art account. I also have a large outdoor mural of a moose above the Petro Canada gas station in town.

Q: Where would you like to see your art take you?

A: I would love to be part of more art shows elsewhere in the country and internationally. It would be great to make a living at it, as well as participate in residencies. Right now, I just hope to keep on improving and making art.

Q: What do you dislike about your work?

A: I feel like it must please everyone. That it can’t have anything strange or out of the ordinary that I personally like but others might not.

Q: What is your dream project?

A: I would love to visit the national parks in the U.S. and paint the scenery there. Or make a huge art installation piece of some kind.

Q: Has being in Jasper a hindrance or benefit to your art?

A: Tell you what, I think the art community here has really grown and even though Jasper is small, there is opportunity. If I wasn’t from here, I would have never been recruited into Mountain Galleries.

Q: Best piece of advice you would give to someone starting out?

A: Warm up sketches are great. Paint and draw like you do not care what happens to them. The looser the better. It’s more fun that way too.