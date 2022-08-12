Artist of the Month: Marie-Pierre Flipo-Bergeron

Photo provided by the musician

Marianne Garrah | Special to the Fitzhugh

Q: When did you start creating?

A: To be honest, I probably started singing very early. My parents always told me that I was singing everywhere I went. When I was five years old, I went on a lip-sync TV show singing a song from France Gall, “Ella, elle l’a,” a song about Ella Fitzgerald. I always loved jazzy, soulful voices. I remember one of the first songs I wrote was while traveling through Europe. I get inspired when I am on the road, but now that I have settled in Jasper, I feed on other people’s stories too. Funny fact: My nickname back home in Quebec province was Jukeboxe!

Q: What medium do you work in?

A: I am a musician. My voice is my main medium with a guitar to play the melody. I also work on writing my own songs.

Q: Mentors?

A: I have met so many amazing musicians or music lovers with time, not so much mentors but great people who believed in me. My friends and partner encourage me to continue playing music.

Q: Has your practice changed over the years?

A: Absolutely, I am writing and playing more often now, mainly in the last five years. I usually play covers that I will transform to suit my voice and style that I am looking for. I might play one to two hours a day searching for new songs or making some personal adjustments on a particular song.

Q: Jasper has a lot of creative people. How do you showcase your work?

A: I started to play at the Alpine Summit Seniors Lodge and then the Wildflowers daycare. It was perfect to build my confidence to play solo. Then I started to play in many different venues like restaurants in town, The Olive Bistro, Elk Village, Maligne Canyon, Terra, Culture Days and Francophone celebrations too! I make myself available for bookings and I am always working to build a playlist that will fit the ambiance of the venue.

Q: Where would you like to see your art take you?

A: I would like to build on more of my own songs and potentially play in music festivals. I love playing in Jasper and everyone is so supportive!

Q: What is your dream project?

A: I would love to be surrounded by a full band and play some blues, jazz, motown… if there was ever a possibility. For now, I love to play solo or I have great friends that join me for bigger events or just for fun!

Q: Best piece of advice you would give to someone starting out.

A: The best advice was to keep on playing even if you make a mistake. People will most likely not even notice. If you love what you do, it will show. Passion is important!